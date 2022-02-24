Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr Rocks Kenny Dubman's 'Old Dog'

New Jersey hard rocker Kenny Dubman has released a music video for his new single "Old Dog," which features Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke fame.

The track comes from Dubman's forthcoming album, "Conflicted", which was produced by Kenny and Steve Deauctis and features additional guest appearances by Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and Scotti Hill (Skid Row).

Kenny had this to say about the album, "Conflicted is really an album of observations of human nature and behavior...every single track is about things that people do, and the impact these things have on both themselves and others in their sphere.

"Human emotion drives human behavior, which ultimately shapes our worlds, for better or worse. Every single person is conflicted, in one way or another, at some point in their lives." Watch the video below:

