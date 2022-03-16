Kenny Dubman Premieres 'Modern Day Jesus' Video

Kenny Dubman released a music video for his brand new single "Modern Day Jesus." The song is the second track shared from his forthcoming album, "Conflicted", which will arrive on May 17th.

Dubman had this to say about the theme of the song, "'Modern Day Jesus' poses the question....what if Jesus was actually a random person that walked among us...and his purpose on earth was to simply to absorb as much of mankind's ills as possible, to keep us from going over the edge as a species...but there's just so much of it, that even HE is getting overwhelmed? The answer might just be to do better as human beings."

He said of the upcoming album, "Conflicted is really an album of observations of human nature and behavior...every single track is about things that people do, and the impact these things have on both themselves and others in their sphere. Human emotion drives human behavior, which ultimately shapes our worlds, for better or worse. Every single person is conflicted, in one way or another, at some point in their lives." Watch the video below:

