Bon Scott's Family Launched Official Website For Late AC/DC Legend 2021 In Review

Official logo

An official website for late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott was launched by his family to celebrate what would have been his 75th birthday back on July 9th, earning a top 21 story from July 2021.

We were sent the following details: Bon's family is launching the first ever official Bon Scott website which will serve as a destination for fans keen to discover more about the legendary singer, including tributes from renowned rockers. They will also be able to leave testimonials about seeing or meeting Bon and purchase newly-available official merchandise.

The Bon Scott Estate said: "On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron's two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon's legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget."

Few rock singers were as unforgettable - and have proved as enduring - as Bon Scott. As the frontman of AC/DC from 1974 until his tragic passing in 1980 (at the age of 33), his "rock n' roll pirate persona," street poet lyrics, and striking image (one of the first rockers to proudly sport multiple tattoos) have made him an absolute legend. Additionally, Bon's vocals were featured in several pre-AC/DC bands, including Fraternity, the Valentines, and the Spektors.

But really, it is the quality of the songs of the "Bon-era" of AC/DC that serve as his greatest legacy - "Highway to Hell," "Sin City," "Whole Lotta Rosie," "Let There Be Rock," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," "TNT," and "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)"...the list is seemingly endless.

How does Bon measure up to rock's all-time great frontmen? Classic Rock Magazine declared him "The Greatest Rock n' Roll Front Man of All Time" in 2004, beating out the lofty likes of Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant, and Axl Rose in the process.

And now, The Bon Scott Estate will oversee the new official Bon Scott site, which will both pay tribute to the singer and help keep his memory alive for new and old fans alike.

The Estate added: "This is an invitation for Bon's fans and friends to gather and share their memories and observations of him and his music. His legacy lives in the hearts and minds of those who love him." Check it out here.

Related Stories

AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose 2021 In Review

AC/DC's Bon Scott Got Unusual First Impression Of Brian Johnson 2021 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly 2021 In Review

AC/DC's Angus Young Shot Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor 2021 In Review

News > AC/DC