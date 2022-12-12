.

Bono Announces More 'Stories of Surrender' Dates

December 12, 2022
U2 Event poster
Event poster

(fcc) Live Nation announced a Spring 2023 run of eight dates for Bono's critically acclaimed 'Stories of Surrender' at New York's iconic Beacon Theatre, starting April 16, 2023.

The announcement of Bono at The Beacon comes following unprecedented demand for 'Stories of Surrender' - a show that left both audiences and critics cheering for more - in support of 'SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story', the New York Times and Sunday Times best-selling memoir by Bono - artist, activist and U2 lead singer - available now. 'Stories of Surrender,' produced by Live Nation and directed by Willie Williams, marks the release of a memoir in which one of the world's most iconic artists writes for the first time about what and who brought him success, while at the same time revealing his "...childhood insecurity, which is your only security" as a performer, and the faith that sustains him.

The storied surroundings of the Beacon Theatre perfectly illuminate Bono's role as bandleader and activist, as well as the remarkable lives entwined with his own. This is a life, alive and very present, on stage.
Bono will once again be joined by musicians Gemma Doherty (Harp, Keyboard, Vocals) and Kate Ellis (Cello, Keyboard, Vocals), as well as Musical Director Jacknife Lee for an evening of "words, music and some mischief..."

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Thursday December 15, at 10am local

DATES: 'Stories of Surrender' - Bono at the Beacon Theatre, New York, 2023
Sunday April 16, 2023
Monday April 17, 2023
Friday April 21, 2023
Saturday April 22, 2023
Wednesday April 26, 2023
Friday April 28, 2023
Saturday April 29, 2023
Wednesday May 3, 2023

