Bono Announces More 'Stories of Surrender' Dates

(fcc) Live Nation announced a Spring 2023 run of eight dates for Bono's critically acclaimed 'Stories of Surrender' at New York's iconic Beacon Theatre, starting April 16, 2023.
The announcement of Bono at The Beacon comes following unprecedented demand for 'Stories of Surrender' - a show that left both audiences and critics cheering for more - in support of 'SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story', the New York Times and Sunday Times best-selling memoir by Bono - artist, activist and U2 lead singer - available now. 'Stories of Surrender,' produced by Live Nation and directed by Willie Williams, marks the release of a memoir in which one of the world's most iconic artists writes for the first time about what and who brought him success, while at the same time revealing his "...childhood insecurity, which is your only security" as a performer, and the faith that sustains him.
The storied surroundings of the Beacon Theatre perfectly illuminate Bono's role as bandleader and activist, as well as the remarkable lives entwined with his own. This is a life, alive and very present, on stage.
Bono will once again be joined by musicians Gemma Doherty (Harp, Keyboard, Vocals) and Kate Ellis (Cello, Keyboard, Vocals), as well as Musical Director Jacknife Lee for an evening of "words, music and some mischief..."
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Thursday December 15, at 10am local
DATES: 'Stories of Surrender' - Bono at the Beacon Theatre, New York, 2023
Sunday April 16, 2023
Monday April 17, 2023
Friday April 21, 2023
Saturday April 22, 2023
Wednesday April 26, 2023
Friday April 28, 2023
Saturday April 29, 2023
Wednesday May 3, 2023
U2's Bono Rocks The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
U2 Frontman Bono To Rock The Late Show
U2 Frontman Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour
U2 Frontman Bono Publishing Memoir This Fall
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Pantera Classic 'Rise' Cover By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates
Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour
Vital Remains' Tony Lazaro Crowdfunding After Brain Surgery
Walker Hayes Launching The Duck Buck Tour
Zac Brown Band Announce From The Fire Tour
Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra Vocalist Previews Christmas Album
Bono Announces More 'Stories of Surrender' Dates