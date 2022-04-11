Bottled Up Premiere 'Italo Love' Video

Bottled Up have released a music video for their brand new single "Italo Love". The song comes from their forthcoming album, " Grand Bizarre," which will arrive on May 27th.

Nikhil Rao had this to say about the new track, "There is something timeless about a good song, this sonic snapshot of human emotion in high-fidelity. It can make the concept of time disappear, it can make your whole body and mind feel different.

"I love it when a song gets me high, so I spent a lot of time dissecting my favorite stuff to try to catch this lightning in a bottle. I feel like the Italo Disco genre accidentally stumbled on something really pure about pop music. People who don't even really speak English, are singing with so much emotion about nothing in particular, and you fcking feel it.

"I felt parts of my brain clicking into place, and my understanding of music foundationally changed. Italo Love is a celebration of the surreal ecstasy pop music can create, our very own mutation of Disco and Europop. The video expresses the feeling of a good song; transporting you to beautiful surroundings or putting you on top of your car while you're driving; changing you out of your work clothes for a minute. It's still real, but like real+" Watch the video below:

