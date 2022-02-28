Bottled Up Share 'Heart & Soul' Video

Grand Bizzare cover art

Washington, D.C. rockers Bottled Up have premiered a music video for their new single "Heart & Soul". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Grand Bizzare", which will arrive on May 27th.

Nikhil Rao had this to say about the new video, "Even as the world is on fire, there are so many beautiful daily distractions shoved into our lives. It becomes easier and easier to diminish the weight of our problems. I wanted Heart and Soul to illustrate this beautiful sweet relief we feed to ourselves everyday, even through our world burning alive.

"In the music video, we created an absurdist/abstract kids tv show, where the host of the show can't escape his own nihilism. Visually and musically, I've come to embrace the maximalism and ridiculous melodrama of my childhood growing up with Bollywood, MTV, and public access television.

"It feels much more relevant in today's era where our issues can be easily ignored, but are ever present." Watch the video below:

