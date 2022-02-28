Bottled Up Share 'Heart & Soul' Video

Washington, D.C. rockers Bottled Up have premiered a music video for their new single "Heart & Soul". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Grand Bizzare", which will arrive on May 27th.
Nikhil Rao had this to say about the new video, "Even as the world is on fire, there are so many beautiful daily distractions shoved into our lives. It becomes easier and easier to diminish the weight of our problems. I wanted Heart and Soul to illustrate this beautiful sweet relief we feed to ourselves everyday, even through our world burning alive.
"In the music video, we created an absurdist/abstract kids tv show, where the host of the show can't escape his own nihilism. Visually and musically, I've come to embrace the maximalism and ridiculous melodrama of my childhood growing up with Bollywood, MTV, and public access television.
"It feels much more relevant in today's era where our issues can be easily ignored, but are ever present." Watch the video below:
Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more
Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago