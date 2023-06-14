Bravado Celebrates The Beatles 60th Anniversary of their First US Tour Marking an Iconic Moment in American Culture

Promo

(Michele Marie PR) Universal Music Group's (UMG's) leading merchandise and brand management company, Bravado, recently continued their partnership with The Beatles alongside Apple Corps, laying the groundworks for an amazing year ahead celebrating the band's iconic moments in American Culture.

With over 60 new and current licensees across Beatles and Yellow Submarine, there will be new collections and collaborations to celebrate this historic anniversary throughout. Licensees include Kith, Hybrid, Mattel, Market, Chaser, Goodie Two Sleeves, Casely, Loungefly, Happy Socks, Christopher Radko (Rauch Brands), Section 119, State Bicycles, USAOpoly, AKILA Eyewear, MEGA Blox, Insights Editions, Hot Wheels and more.

This coming 2024, will mark the 60th Anniversary of The Beatles First US Tour which included stops in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Denver, Cincinnati, New York, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Boston, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, New Orleans, Kansas City and Dallas.

Kicking off the tour February 9th 1964, nearly 60 years ago today, Ed Sullivan took stage and said, "Ladies and gentleman, The Beatles!" to a then record setting audience of 73 million Americans, which at that time was 40 percent of the US population, and to this day ranks among the Top Thirty Most Viewed American Television shows.

This cultural phenomenon was a moment in time that launched the biggest band in history alongside some of their biggest hits from the tour's setlist.

"Twist and Shout"

"You Can't Do That"

"All My Loving"

"She Loves You"

"Things We Said Today"

"Roll Over Beethoven"

"Can't Buy Me Love"

"If I Fell"

"I Want to Hold Your Hand"

"Boys"

"A Hard Day's Night"

"Long Tall Sally"

Paying homage to the milestone 60th Anniversary, the program will celebrate all the cities and fabled venues they played on their first American tour as well as their uniquely American album artwork from that time.

Related Stories

Pete Best Of The Beatles To Headline Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

Paul McCartney's 1970s Era Focus Of Man On The Run Documentary

The Rolling Stones Paid Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool (2022 In Review)

Singled Out: The Brother Brothers' I Will

More Beatles News