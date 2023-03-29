Brit Floyd Announce 50 Years of Dark Side North American Tour

Tour poster

(SRO) Brit Floyd-The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience-are launching their "50 Years of Dark Side" North American Tour April 12 in Hamilton, Ontario. The 100-date 2023 tour will begin with the first leg of 50 shows including stops in Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, Baltimore and Atlanta before wrapping June 23 in Boca Raton, FL.

"50 Years of Dark Side" celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's album masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. For this year's world tour--featuring over two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music encompassing the band's iconic career--the team have created a show that includes state-of-the-art visuals (lights, lasers and animation) which are all presented with immersive soundscapes and virtuosic musicianship.



Formed in 2011, Brit Floyd features performances supported by an immense, immaculately curated state of the art production, reverently emulating the stunning soundscapes and visuals of Pink Floyd's iconic catalog. Brit Floyd is a celebration of authenticity, featuring musicians handpicked by Damian Darlington. The 2023 touring band includes Darlington (Guitarist, Vocalist and Musical Director), Ian Cattell (Vocals, Bass), Edo Scordo (Guitars, Vocals), Matt Riddle (Keyboards, Synths, Hammond, Vocals), Arran Ahmun (Drums, Percussions), Ryan Saranich (Saxophone, Percussions, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards), Randy Cooke (Drums and Percussion), Eva Avila (Lead and Backing Vocals), Genevieve Little (Backing Vocals), Jessie Lee Houllier (Backing Vocals) and Chess Galea (Backing Vocals). Historically, the shows have featured guest appearances from musicians from Pink Floyd's studio and road line-ups: bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt joined Brit Floyd onstage at the Echo Arena in Liverpool in 2013 and Pink Floyd saxophonist/guitarist Scott Page has performed with the band on numerous occasions, as have Pink Floyd backing vocalists Roberta Freeman and Durga McBroom.

WED APRIL 12 - First Ontario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON

FRI APRIL 14 - Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

SAT APRIL 15 - Lyric Opera House - Baltimore, MD

SUN APRIL 16 - Veterans Memorial Auditorium - Providence, RI

TUE APRIL 18 - 1st Summit Arena - Johnstown, PA

WED APRIL 19 - The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse, NY

FRI APRIL 21 - Benedum Center - Pittsburgh, PA

SAT APRIL 22 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

SUN APRIL 23 - Hershey Theatre - Hershey, PA

TUE APRIL 25 - The Auditorium Theater - Rochester, NY

WED APRIL 26 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

FRI APRIL 28 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino - Atlantic City, NJ

SAT APRIL 29 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

SUN APRIL 30 - The Orpheum - Boston, MA

MON MAY 1 - Kleinhans Music Hall - Buffalo, NY

WED MAY 3 - The Warner Theatre - Erie, PA

FRI MAY 5 - The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

SAT MAY 6 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL

SUN MAY 7 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

MON MAY 8 - Morris Performing Arts Center - South Bend, IN

WED MAY 10 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

THU MAY 11 - Huntington Center - Toledo, OH

FRI MAY 12 - PNC Pavilion At Riverbend - Cincinnati, OH

SAT MAY 13 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

MON MAY 15 - DeVos Performance Hall - Grand Rapids, MI

TUE MAY 16 - Foellinger Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

MON MAY 18 - Masonic Temple- Detroit, MI

FRI MAY 19 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

SAT MAY 20 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

SUN MAY 21 - FM Kirby Center - Wilkes-Barre, PA

TUE MAY 23 - Florida Theater - Jacksonville, FL -

THU MAY 25 - The Peabody - Daytona Beach, FL

FRI MAY 26 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FL

SAT MAY 27 - King Center - Melbourne, FL

TUE MAY 30 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

THU JUNE 1 - Saenger Theatre - Pensacola, FL

FRI JUNE 2 - Simmons Bank Arena - Little Rock, AR

SAT JUNE 3 - The BJCC - Birmingham, AL

SUN JUNE 4 - Cobb Energy Center - Atlanta, GA

TUE JUNE 6 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

WED JUNE 7 - The Midland - Kansas City, MO

THU JUNE 8 - Orpheum - Wichita, KS

SUN JUNE 11 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM

TUE JUNE 13 - Wagner Noel PAC - Midland, TX

WED JUNE 14 - Bayou Music Center - Houston ,TX

THU JUNE 15 - Austin City Limits At The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

FRI JUNE 16 - Will Rogers Auditorium - Fort Worth, TX

SUN JUNE 18 - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN

TUE JUNE 20 - Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN

WED JUNE 21 - Coliseum & Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC

FRI JUNE 23 - Mizner Park Amphitheatre - Boca Raton, FL

