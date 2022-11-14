Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency

Album art

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has announced details for a multiple-night residency on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that he will begin this week.

The New Jersey rocker will support his newly-released album, "Only The Strong Survive", with performances on multiple episodes of the late night program.

The special project sees Springsteen cover fifteen soul music tracks from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more.

Produced by Ron Aniello and recorded at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, Springsteen's 21st studio album will also feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, as well as contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.

"Only The Strong Survive" was first previewed with the set's lead single, a cover of the Frank Wilson's "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)".

View the specific Tonight Show residency dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen Streams New Covers Album 'Only The Strong Survive'

Bruce Springsteen's Howard Stern Performance Goes Online

Bruce Springsteen Covers Soul Classic 'Don't Play That Song'

Bruce Springsteen Shares Cover Of Commodores Classic Nightshift

Bruce Springsteen Music and Merch

News > Bruce Springsteen