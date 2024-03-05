Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Lead Sea.Hear.Now Lineup

Sea.Hear.Now will bring Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band to the beaches of Asbury Park, NJ for a historic headline performance on Sunday, September 15, along with another first-time headliner set from Noah Kahan on Saturday, September 14.
The Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes, Norah Jones, 311, The Revivalists, Kool & The Gang, The Hives and more will also perform at the world-class 2-Day festival that takes place with the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop at the iconic North Beach and Bradley Park in Asbury Park, NJ.
Sea.Hear.Now celebrates music, surf, and art with over 25 artists, three stages, a professional surf contest and art installations throughout the weekend. Stoke Henge, located in the sand just off the boardwalk, is once again the center of all things art. Asbury Park visual artist Pork Chop will return with his iconic jellyfish and surfboard arch serving as the festival's visual centerpiece.
Ocean County based muralists and artists Jasen Mack and Tim Sramowicz will be the featured artists through their displays on the beach. A special nod this year will be given to legendary surf photographer Dick "Mez" Meseroll whose iconic work will be displayed along with local artists in the circle on the sand.
Over in Bradley Park, the Transparent Gallery will feature artwork from participating festival musicians, a special surfboard collaboration, along with special pop-up performances. Additional updates with participating artist artworks to follow, and proceeds from the art sales are given to local Asbury Park and Jersey Shore based charities.
