Bruce Springsteen Career Retrospective Coming In April

Sony Music have announced that they will be releasing "Best Of Bruce Springsteen" in various formats on April 19th that will include original songs spanning his 50-year recording career, from 1973's Greeting From Asbury Park, NJ to 2020's Letter To You.

The physical formats will feature 18-tracks across 2 LPs or 1 CD -and the digital version will include 31-tracks. Amazon has also revealed that they will be releasing a special exclusive red vinyl version that can be pre-ordered here (ad).

The retailer had these details: The collection will span early-career favorites like "Growin' Up" and "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)," staples of Springsteen's live shows from "Dancing In The Dark" to "The Rising," best-selling breakouts like "Born To Run" and "Hungry Heart," as well as recent releases "Hello Sunshine" and "Letter To You." Here, these career-spanning works appear together in one set for the first time. The packaging includes archival photos and a new essay.

The package will arrives as Springsteen and The E Street Band hit the road for a lengthy world tour that includes dates in North American and Europe. See the tracklistings for the various versions and the tour dates below:

LP/CD tracklisting:

"Growin' Up"

"Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)"

"Born To Run"

"Thunder Road"

"Badlands"

"Hungry Heart"

"Atlantic City"

"Dancing in the Dark"

"Born in the U.S.A"

"Brilliant Disguise"

"Human Touch"

"Streets of Philadelphia"

"The Ghost of Tom Joad"

"Secret Garden"

"The Rising"

"Girls In Their Summer Clothes"

"Hello Sunshine "

"Letter To You"

Digital Deluxe tracklisting:

"Growin' Up"

"Spirit In The Night"

"Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)"

"4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)"

"Born To Run"

"Tenth Avenue Freeze Out"

"Thunder Road"

"Badlands"

"Prove It All Night"

"The River"

"Hungry Heart"

"Atlantic City"

"Glory Days"

"Dancing in the Dark"

"Born in the U.S.A"

"Brilliant Disguise"

"Tougher Than The Rest"

"Human Touch"

"If I Should Fall Behind"

"Living Proof"

"Streets of Philadelphia"

"The Ghost of Tom Joad"

"Secret Garden"

"The Rising"

"Long Time Comin'"

"Girls In Their Summer Clothes"

"The Wrestler"

"We Take Care Of Our Own"

"Hello Sunshine"

"Ghosts"

"Letter To You"

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND - 2024 TOUR DATES:

March 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

March 25 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

March 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

April 7 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

April 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

April 18 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

April 21 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

May 5 - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

May 9 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road

May 12 - Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park

May 16 - Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

May 22 - Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light

May 25 - Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome

May 28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany

June 1 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 3 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 12 - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 14 - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 17 - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 20 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 27 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

June 29 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

July 2 - Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park

July 5 - Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena

July 9 - Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen

July 12 - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

July 15 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 18 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 21 - Bergen, Norway @ Dokken

July 25 - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE

July 27 - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE

Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 7 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Sept. 13 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oct. 31 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 9 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 13 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 16 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 19 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 22 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

