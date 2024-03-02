Bruce Springsteen Career Retrospective Coming In April

Sony Music have announced that they will be releasing "Best Of Bruce Springsteen" in various formats on April 19th that will include original songs spanning his 50-year recording career, from 1973's Greeting From Asbury Park, NJ to 2020's Letter To You.
The physical formats will feature 18-tracks across 2 LPs or 1 CD -and the digital version will include 31-tracks. Amazon has also revealed that they will be releasing a special exclusive red vinyl version that can be pre-ordered here (ad).
The retailer had these details: The collection will span early-career favorites like "Growin' Up" and "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)," staples of Springsteen's live shows from "Dancing In The Dark" to "The Rising," best-selling breakouts like "Born To Run" and "Hungry Heart," as well as recent releases "Hello Sunshine" and "Letter To You." Here, these career-spanning works appear together in one set for the first time. The packaging includes archival photos and a new essay.
The package will arrives as Springsteen and The E Street Band hit the road for a lengthy world tour that includes dates in North American and Europe. See the tracklistings for the various versions and the tour dates below:
LP/CD tracklisting:
"Growin' Up"
"Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)"
"Born To Run"
"Thunder Road"
"Badlands"
"Hungry Heart"
"Atlantic City"
"Dancing in the Dark"
"Born in the U.S.A"
"Brilliant Disguise"
"Human Touch"
"Streets of Philadelphia"
"The Ghost of Tom Joad"
"Secret Garden"
"The Rising"
"Girls In Their Summer Clothes"
"Hello Sunshine "
"Letter To You"
Digital Deluxe tracklisting:
"Growin' Up"
"Spirit In The Night"
"Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)"
"4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)"
"Born To Run"
"Tenth Avenue Freeze Out"
"Thunder Road"
"Badlands"
"Prove It All Night"
"The River"
"Hungry Heart"
"Atlantic City"
"Glory Days"
"Dancing in the Dark"
"Born in the U.S.A"
"Brilliant Disguise"
"Tougher Than The Rest"
"Human Touch"
"If I Should Fall Behind"
"Living Proof"
"Streets of Philadelphia"
"The Ghost of Tom Joad"
"Secret Garden"
"The Rising"
"Long Time Comin'"
"Girls In Their Summer Clothes"
"The Wrestler"
"We Take Care Of Our Own"
"Hello Sunshine"
"Ghosts"
"Letter To You"
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND - 2024 TOUR DATES:
March 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
March 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
March 25 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
March 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
March 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
April 7 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
April 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 15 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
April 18 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
April 21 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
May 5 - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium
May 9 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road
May 12 - Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park
May 16 - Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh
May 19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
May 22 - Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light
May 25 - Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome
May 28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany
June 1 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
June 3 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
June 12 - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano
June 14 - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano
June 17 - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano
June 20 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
June 22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
June 27 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark
June 29 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark
July 2 - Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park
July 5 - Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena
July 9 - Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen
July 12 - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium
July 15 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
July 18 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
July 21 - Bergen, Norway @ Dokken
July 25 - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE
July 27 - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE
Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Sept. 7 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Sept. 13 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Oct. 31 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
Nov. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 9 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
Nov. 13 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Nov. 16 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 19 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Nov. 22 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
