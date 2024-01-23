Bruce Springsteen Surpassed Elvis On This Day in Rock 2014

Bruce Springsteen scored the biggest story on this Day in Rock back in 2014 after he earned his 11th No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 with his new album, "High Hopes," and also marked the Boss moving ahead of Elvis in the record book.
hennemusic reported at the time for the Day in Rock report, Springsteen's album "High Hopes," earned top spot with opening week sales of 99,000 copies, according to Nielsen SoundScan, reports Billboard.
Springsteen also pulled ahead of Elvis Presley to stand alone as the act with the third-most No. 1s in the history of the Billboard chart; ahead of both acts on the all-time list are the Beatles (with 19 No. 1s) and Jay Z (with 13). Read the original report here.
