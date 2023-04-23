Callisto 'Fake It' With Sleeping with Sirens' Kellin Quinn

Cover art

(42 West) Callisto celebrated the release of their new self-titled album by sharing a music video for "Fake it", the hard-hitting track featuring Kellin Quinn. The animated music video takes audiences into the world of Callisto, demonstrating how fun, artistic, and powerful the group is.

The electrifying album that features the likes of Kellin Quinn from renowned band Sleeping with Sirens, in addition to Jonny Craig from Dance Gavin Dance. Callisto is sure to bring audiences to their feet, with heavy guitars and amps turned up to 11, the album is sure to leave audiences wanting more through it's 10 melody driven tracks.



Callisto comes on the heels of several singles that the group has released in 2023. Beginning with the group's first official single "This is Awkward" which was released in February, the group has grown enormously since their start, amassing over 26k monthly listeners on Spotify and 102k combined streams for the singles. Callisto's debut album is sure to add to the consistently growing flame demonstrating not only artistry, but the heart and attitude the band brings to the table. The album features an array of different sounds, ranging from the punch-you-in-the-face guitar riffs to soaring melodies that transport audiences away from reality.

Related Stories

Callisto Come Out The Gate With 'This Is Awkward'

More Callisto News