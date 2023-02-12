Callisto Come Out The Gate With 'This Is Awkward'

Up and coming arena rock band Callisto have released a music video for their debut single "This is Awkward". The track comes from their forthcoming album, which will be hitting stores on April 21st.

The band had this to say, "You can feel it. People are ready for a new rock movement, something that pulls along a piece of nostalgia, without being tied to it.

"This one was lightning in a bottle for us. The song basically wrote itself and defined everything we'd write moving forward. It's got a special kind of urgency to it that really resonates."



According to the announcement, "This Is Awkward" is the first of several singles to be released, leading to the group's debut album and the group will also be releasing a series of "behind the song" videos where audiences can learn more about what it took to put these songs together, allowing them to connect with the band on a new level.

