.

Callisto Come Out The Gate With 'This Is Awkward'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-12-2023

Callisto Come Out The Gate With 'This Is Awkward' Cover art

Up and coming arena rock band Callisto have released a music video for their debut single "This is Awkward". The track comes from their forthcoming album, which will be hitting stores on April 21st.

The band had this to say, "You can feel it. People are ready for a new rock movement, something that pulls along a piece of nostalgia, without being tied to it.

"This one was lightning in a bottle for us. The song basically wrote itself and defined everything we'd write moving forward. It's got a special kind of urgency to it that really resonates."

According to the announcement, "This Is Awkward" is the first of several singles to be released, leading to the group's debut album and the group will also be releasing a series of "behind the song" videos where audiences can learn more about what it took to put these songs together, allowing them to connect with the band on a new level.

Related Stories
Callisto Come Out The Gate With 'This Is Awkward'

News > Callisto

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue Play First Show With John 5- Pink Floyd Share 2023 Remaster Of 'The Great Gig In The Sky'- more

The Rolling Stones Stream New GRRR Live! Release- Paramore To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live On Valentine's Day- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise will Celebrate New Orleans

Adam Masterson - Time Bomb

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

Latest News

Motley Crue Play First Show With John 5

Pink Floyd Share 2023 Remaster Of 'The Great Gig In The Sky'

Moby's 'Punk Rock Vegan Movie' Streaming For Free Online

Vince Gill Gives 'Someday' Video A HD Upgrade For 20th Anniversary

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Share 'Bite My Tongue' Live Video

Primal Fear Going 'Code Red' With New Album

Callisto Come Out The Gate With 'This Is Awkward'

Singled Out: The Guess Who's The King