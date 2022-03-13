Carter Brady Unplugs For 'Chasing Vampires' Video

Carter Brady takes fans through the recording studio in his new music video for "Chasing Vampires (Unplugged)", which is billed as "a more gentle, yet raw version" of the song.
Brady explains, "I had been wanting to do a more officially recorded acoustic version of Chasing Vampires ever since I had recorded most of my latest album 'Blue Reverb.' I wasn't sure at first if I wanted to release it as a bonus track with the rest of the album or if I wanted to release it separately at a later date.
"I eventually decided to make it a single and release it alongside a music video. I think that having multiple versions of a song, particularly this one since it was one of the first songs from the album I shared with people, is a cool concept and gives people a chance to hear something in a more fragile and stripped-down state, often giving them more ways to like a song." Watch the video below:
