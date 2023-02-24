CHVRCHES Return With New Song and Video Called 'Over'

(Island Records) CHVRCHES have returned with a brand new singled called "Over", along with a video for the track, which is the first new music from the band in over a year.
Following a triumphant run of shows in Australia and Asia, the track heralds a new phase for the Glaswegian trio. 'Over' sees them team up with producer-songwriter Oscar Holter (The Weeknd, Charli XCX, Coldplay and BTS) for a soaring, alt-pop anthem that arrives ahead of nine stadium shows in support of Coldplay in Brazil this March.
The band had this to say, Of the track, the band states: "Over is a song that we wrote with Oscar Holter, a producer we really respect and admire. Normally we collect songs over the course of months (or years!) until we have an album's worth of material, but this time we just wanted to release something we were excited about and give the fans something new to mark the end of the Screen Violence era, and the start of whatever the next CHVRCHES chapter might be." Watch the video below:
CHVRCHES Reveal Advice From Coldplay's Chris Martin
