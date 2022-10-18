Colin Hay Guests On Live At The Print Shop

credit: Brandon Crocker courtesy ABC Public Relations

(ABC) A new episode of Live At The Print Shop has premiered featuring an intimate performance and in-depth interview with Men At Work icon Colin Hay.



Hay performed a selection of classic Men At Work hits and songs from his solo albums, including his latest, Now And The Evermore (released March 18, 2022 on Lazy Eye/Compass Records).

Written and recorded in Hay's adopted hometown of Los Angeles, the collection-which features an appearance by Ringo Starr--is a defiantly joyful celebration of life and love, one that insists on finding silver linings and reasons to smile.



"This was an absolute highlight for me," proclaims Live At The Print Shop creator/host Adam Blank. "Colin Hay is one of my favorite artists and having him here on Live At The Print Shop was a dream come true. His music was a transformative force in my life and I'm excited to share this episode with the world." Watch the episode below:

Related Stories

Men At Work's Colin Hay Declares 'Love Is Everywhere' With New Video

Colin Hay Recruits Ringo Starr For 'Now And The Evermore'

Colin Hay Music and Merch

News > Colin Hay