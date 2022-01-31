Colin Hay Recruits Ringo Starr For 'Now And The Evermore'

Colin Hay has premiered his brand new single "Now And The Evermore," which features a guest appearance from Ringo Starr on drums and is the title track to his forthcoming album.

The Men At Work star will be releasing the new album on March 18th. He had this to say, "'Now And The Evermore' is a reminder to myself, to make the most of what time I have left walking around on top of the planet.

"When I listen to it, it transports me back to when I thought I had all the time in the world. It is a song which is unashamedly inspired by the majesty of The Beatles, and the gift they gave us all. Having Ringo Starr play on the track is more than icing on the cake.



"I'm deeply grateful for the life I have, and I think my natural tendency has always been towards optimism and humor. Lately, though, I've had to be more intentional about it. I've had to actively seek out the positive, to let new rays of hope shine on some seemingly dark situations." Stream the song below:

