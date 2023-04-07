Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Add Dates To Spring Tour

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(Beautiful Day Media) Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette - have added 4 dates to their upcoming Spring 2023 tour which begins May 19 and concludes June 17.

The new dates are: May 23 Long Beach, CA Terrace Theater; May 30 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center; June 4 Woodinville, WA Saint Michelle Winery and June 10 Jacksonville, OR at the Britt Festival.



"The joy for me about touring is playing live to an audience with the All Starr Band - so I'm always happy when we can add some more dates. See you in May!" said Ringo.



Here are the revised list of tour dates:



May 19 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino

May 20 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

May 21 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

May 23 Long Beach, CA Terrace Theater

May 24 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts

May 30 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center

May 31 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts

June 2 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 3 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 4 Woodinville, WA Saint Michelle Winery

June 6 Denver, CO Bellco Theater - Denver Convention Center

June 7 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

June 9 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino

June 10 Jacksonville, OR Britt Festival

June 11 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

June 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 17 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

