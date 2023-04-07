Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Add Dates To Spring Tour

(Beautiful Day Media) Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette - have added 4 dates to their upcoming Spring 2023 tour which begins May 19 and concludes June 17.
The new dates are: May 23 Long Beach, CA Terrace Theater; May 30 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center; June 4 Woodinville, WA Saint Michelle Winery and June 10 Jacksonville, OR at the Britt Festival.
"The joy for me about touring is playing live to an audience with the All Starr Band - so I'm always happy when we can add some more dates. See you in May!" said Ringo.
Here are the revised list of tour dates:
May 19 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino
May 20 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 21 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 23 Long Beach, CA Terrace Theater
May 24 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts
May 30 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center
May 31 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts
June 2 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 3 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 4 Woodinville, WA Saint Michelle Winery
June 6 Denver, CO Bellco Theater - Denver Convention Center
June 7 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
June 9 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino
June 10 Jacksonville, OR Britt Festival
June 11 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
June 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 17 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
