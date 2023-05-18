Crashing Wayward Get 'Closer' With New Video

(SRO) Las Vegas-based modern rock band Crashing Wayward share the music video for their new single "Closer" ahead of its May 19 digital release. Powered by Summit's striking voice, multiple guitar textures and gripping fast-paced rhythm, the song "speaks to relationships-specifically unhealthy, addictive romantic relationships," explains Summit. "It focuses on the obsession someone might have and also to the awareness that this might not be the right place for that person."



"Closer" is one of many highlights on the band's debut album LISTEN! that's due out June 9 on the RFK Media label. The 11-track album was produced by heavy hitter Mike Gillies, whose credits include a long tenure with Metallica as well as studio work with Motley Crue and The Cult. Lyrically poetic and musically illuminating, Crashing Wayward paints a landscape that stretches beyond alternative hard rock and explores the diverse influences of each of its band members.



"There are four strong songwriters with all different types of influences, so this creates a unique sound," says Blades. "From a guitar standpoint, David Harris plays a lot in open tunings which gives the riffs a very different vibe along with my mainly Drop D tuning. When you put the guitar parts together, they are very different. Added to that is Carl Raether's powerful bass lines plus Shon McKee's fantastic drumming-and with Pete's distinctive vocals and melody lines, you get Crashing Wayward."

The band came together in the Spring of 2020, just when the world seemed to come to a halt. In that stillness, the band grew restless, feverishly writing emotionally fueled songs of hope, inclusion, and escape. The music on LISTEN! represents a cathartic release raw in approach yet refined in tone.



Says Summit about the striking album cover, an image of a woman with her mouth shut and masking tape across it: "The album art was taken during the 'Breathe' photo session, although the concept of 'No one will be silenced' has been used in various high-profile projects such as the 'NOH8' silent campaign in 2008, which showed celebrities in protest of the 'Proposition 8' banning of same-sex marriage. The intention is to focus on the power in her eyes. 'See us. Hear us!' We felt that the title LISTEN! was powerful in portraying both the album's cover and the lyrics throughout the album. LISTEN! speaks directly to life itself touching on topics of Intolerance, Mental Health, Suicide, Love, Peace, Loss and Political Unrest."



Crashing Wayward's official introductory single "Breathe," was released in December 2022 and achieved international recognition via Apple Music's "Breaking Hard Rock" and "New in Rock" playlists, YouTube's "Heavy Gauge" playlist, and a barrage of media interviews and radio play resulting in #1 status on radio stations in the U.S. and Canada.

Crashing Wayward genuinely pour their soul, blood, sweat, tears, and hearts into their songs and live shows. Equally primordial and intellectual, their music embodies the fundamental hypnotic quality of rock music and makes them the band to watch in 2023 and beyond. The album will be available worldwide on CD and all digital/streaming platforms, with the vinyl edition to follow later this summer. Pre-order LISTEN! now at https://rfkmediashop.com/products/crashing-wayward-l-i-s-t-e-n.

The band recently performed a record release show for LISTEN! at the Viper Room in West Hollywood and will next be seen presenting a very special event merging music, art and more at The Industrial in Las Vegas on July 14 at which they will headline (more details TBA).

