Crashing Wayward Announce Immersive Las Vegas Record Release Show

(SRO) To celebrate the June 9 release of their debut album LISTEN!, Las Vegas-based modern rock band Crashing Wayward have shared a track-by-track breakdown of the album. In the clip, frontman and songwriter Peter Summit talks about what inspired each of the album's 11 songs.

The band is also thrilled to announce a special immersive record release show at The Industrial Sound in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28 starting at 8:00 P.M.

The event will kick off with a performance from the band and include art installations from worldwide-renowned graphic artist, designer and muralist Dave Persue (who also designed the show flyer seen above). Lauded illustrator, street artist and tattoo designer Mike Giant will also appear and has created a special edition print which will be available exclusively at the show and limited to 100 copies total. The event will include food trucks, on-site tattoos, drink specials and more. Tickets are available now here.



Released via RFK Media Group, LISTEN! was produced by industry icon Mike Gillies (Metallica, Mötley Crüe, The Cult) and co-written by four of the five band members--Peter Summit (vocals), Stacey David Blades (guitar), David Harris (guitar) and Carl Raether (bass). The band is rounded out by Shon McKee on drums. Equally primordial and intellectual, LISTEN!'s 11 tracks embody the fundamental hypnotic quality of rock music while lyrically exploring themes of intolerance, mental health, suicide, peace, loss and political unrest.

