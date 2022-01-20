David Bowie 75th Anniversary Playlist Goes Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's social media team are streaming an official playlist in honor of the late rocker's 75th birthday this month. "For those of you who don't do audio streaming, we've curated the David Bowie 75 Official Playlist," says the team. "Enjoy a whole load of Bowie's most celebrated tracks and music videos from across the decades all in one place for your sound + vision pleasure."

Bowie's estate launched two immersive pop-ups in New York and London in October - 75 days before his birthday on January 8 - as part of a year-long celebration marking the milestone.

The London location at 14 Heddon Street is where the cover of his 1972 album classic, "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" was shot, while the 150 Wooster Street spot is steps away from Bowie's long-time downtown New York City neighbourhood.

The "Bowie 75" pop-ups in both cities are currently hosting a number of discounts ahead of their closures on Sunday, January 23. Check out the official playlist here.

