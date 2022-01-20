David Bowie 75th Anniversary Playlist Goes Online

(hennemusic) David Bowie's social media team are streaming an official playlist in honor of the late rocker's 75th birthday this month. "For those of you who don't do audio streaming, we've curated the David Bowie 75 Official Playlist," says the team. "Enjoy a whole load of Bowie's most celebrated tracks and music videos from across the decades all in one place for your sound + vision pleasure."
Bowie's estate launched two immersive pop-ups in New York and London in October - 75 days before his birthday on January 8 - as part of a year-long celebration marking the milestone.
The London location at 14 Heddon Street is where the cover of his 1972 album classic, "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" was shot, while the 150 Wooster Street spot is steps away from Bowie's long-time downtown New York City neighbourhood.
The "Bowie 75" pop-ups in both cities are currently hosting a number of discounts ahead of their closures on Sunday, January 23. Check out the official playlist here.
A Bowie Celebration Stream Extended
David Bowie Box Set Edition Of Lost 2001 Album 'Toy' Streaming Online
David Bowie's Full Publishing Catalog Sold
Motorhead's Cover Of David Bowie's Heroes Passed 50 Million Views 2021 In Review
Ghost Premiere Video and Announce New Album- KISS Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates- Keith Buckley Shares His 'Truth'- more
Being A Van Halen A Blessing And A Curse For Wolfgang- Static-X Postpone Rise Of The Machine North American Tour- more
Slipknot Announce North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Every Time I Die Break Up- Bring Me The Horizon Postpone Tour- more
Staind's Aaron Lewis Recovering From Surgery- He Is Legend Frontman Has Been Sick For A Year- Ghost To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show