David Bowie Documentary Moonage Daydream Announced

(hennemusic) David Bowie's estate has announced the first details of a brand new documentary about the music icon that will be entitled "Moonage Daydream."

Directed by Brett Morgan, the project - which is nearing its completion - is billed as "a new feature film, concert documentary and experiential cinematic odyssey" that follows Bowie's life and musical career.

The first film sanctioned by Bowie's estate shares its title with the song from the singer's 1972 album classic, "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars," which introduced the world to his iconic, gender-bending, and groundbreaking stage persona Ziggy Stardust.

"Moonage Daydream" will explore how Bowie worked across several disciplines, not just music and film but also dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting, and live theatre; the film will feature Bowie through his own voice and feature 48 musical tracks, mixed from their original stems.

