David Bowie Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Starman Remix

(hennemusic) David Bowie's camp are streaming a new remix of "Starman" in sync with the 50th anniversary of the release of his 1972 album, "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars."

"Starman (Top Of The Pops Version 2022 Remix)" features Bowie's iconic performance of the single on BBC's Top Of The Pops, considered among the most defining televised music appearances in history as it went on to influence generations of musicians, artists and writers who saw it at the time and countless others who have since seen it over the decades, from bootleg VHS copies to YouTube clips.

The Top Of The Pops broadcast recording, taken from the BBC's master, was released on the "Starman" 7" picturer disc in 2012 and now changes hands for hundreds of pounds. Back in 1972, the Musicians Union rules stated that to appear on Top Of The Pops, the artist must re-record their track and, in this case, sing live over the top.

This new version of "Starman" takes the backing track (recorded at Trident Studios) and backing vocals, featuring a one-off Bowie ad-lib "Hey Brown Cow", recorded for the show and adds the lead vocals from the album version. The 2022 remix was created by Ziggy Stardust co-producer Ken Scott from the multi-tracks earlier this year. Stream the song here.

