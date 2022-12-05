David Bowie's Entire Music Catalog Sold - 2022 In Review

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

David Bowie was the subject of a top 22 story from Jan. 2022 after the music legend's estate sold the rights to his entire music catalog to Warner Chappell, which is the publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

The company tweeted the good news on January 3rd, "Today, with the estate of David Bowie, we're honored to announce a landmark deal and be called home to Bowie's revolutionary song catalog spanning six decades and including trailblazers such as 'Space Oddity,' 'Changes,' 'Ziggy Stardust,' and more."

Warner Chappell co-chair and CEO Guy Moot said in the announcement, "All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogs in music history.

"These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever. Bowie's vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically and musically - writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture."

Related Stories

Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Goes Online

David Bowie's 'Queen Bitch' Streaming From Divine Symmetry Box Set

David Bowie 1972 UK TV Performance Of Queen Bitch Streaming

David Bowie 'Hunky Dory' Era Box Set Announced

David Bowie Music and Merch

News > David Bowie