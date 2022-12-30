David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth revisits Van Halen's club days in the latest episode of The Roth Show. The rocker shares multiple stories from the band's days on the southern California club circuit in the early 1970s, detailing things like how they extended the lifespan of guitar strings to save money, and how every dollar they earned went back into the group.

The episode also sees Roth stream his 2020 song "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill", a track from an unreleased album he recorded with guitarist John 5 in 2014 that the singer offered as a public tribute to Eddie Van Halen in the weeks following his passing.

The tune - whose title namechecks the famous Sunset Strip bar and restaurant of the same name and its upstairs private club "Over The Rainbow" - specifically references the period just prior to Van Halen securing a record deal with Warner Brothers in 1977, which would see the release of their self-titled debut the following year.

The second episode of the second season of The Roth Show comes on the heels of the recent release of the first edition in the latest round of the series.

Stream the new episode here.

