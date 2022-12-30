.

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days

Bruce Henne | December 30, 2022

Van Halen Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth revisits Van Halen's club days in the latest episode of The Roth Show. The rocker shares multiple stories from the band's days on the southern California club circuit in the early 1970s, detailing things like how they extended the lifespan of guitar strings to save money, and how every dollar they earned went back into the group.

The episode also sees Roth stream his 2020 song "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill", a track from an unreleased album he recorded with guitarist John 5 in 2014 that the singer offered as a public tribute to Eddie Van Halen in the weeks following his passing.

The tune - whose title namechecks the famous Sunset Strip bar and restaurant of the same name and its upstairs private club "Over The Rainbow" - specifically references the period just prior to Van Halen securing a record deal with Warner Brothers in 1977, which would see the release of their self-titled debut the following year.

The second episode of the second season of The Roth Show comes on the heels of the recent release of the first edition in the latest round of the series.

Stream the new episode here.

Related Stories


David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute Eddie Van Halen (2022 In Review)

Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album

Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown (2022 In Review)

Sammy Hagar Addressed Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea (2022 In Review)

Van Halen Music and Merch

News > Van Halen

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- Big Collaborations For New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more

Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more

David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen- Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic- Sammy Hagar Jams With Mick Fleetwood- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations- K.K. Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction -Iron Maiden- more

advertisement
Reviews

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)

MorleyView: Robin Lane

Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson

Santa's Jukebox

Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more

Latest News

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days

Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic

Big Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live TV Special

April Wine Founder Myles Goodwyn Retiring From Touring

Adam Lambert Takes On 'Holding Out For A Hero'

Ozzy Osbourne Scores Biggest Hit Ever With 'Patient Number 9' (2022 In Review)

Rush Stars Reunited At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (2022 In Review)

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed (2022 In Review)