David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Dance The Night Away'

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth continues to revisit the band's classic tracks. This time Roth has shared a new live studio recording of "Dance The Night Away".
This new recording is the latest in a series of the band's classic songs that Roth rerecorded in May of this year at the Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA, following new takes on "Panama" and "Ain't Talking About Love".
"Dance The Night Away" originally appeared on the legendary band's 1979 sophomore album, "Van Halen II". Roth was joined on these new recordings by guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheeler and drummer Francis Valentine. Stream the song below:
