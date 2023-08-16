(JNR) Joyful Noise Recordings announces a much-needed vinyl reissue of Deerhoof's landmark album The Runners Four, available Friday, October 27, 2023, on pink and blue vinyl.
Initially released in 2005 by Kill Rock Stars (CD/digital) and the band's own Children of Hoof label (LP), this is the first time the album has been available on vinyl in 18 years.
The Runners Four is Deerhoof's double-LP concept album about friends banding together, deciding what to save in an apocalypse, passing secret messages of warning and hope from a remade future back to a soon-to-be-destroyed present. Abundant with lyrical allusions to the flood, it was written and self-produced by Satomi Matsuzaki, John Dieterich, Chris Cohen and Greg Saunier while they holed up in a rented Oakland rehearsal room for the winter months 2004-5.
Order the vinyl reissue here.
Deerhoof Get Animated For 'Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles by 2028 Video'
Mr. Jimmy (Page) Documentary Coming To Theaters- Corey Taylor Reveals New Song 'Talk Sick'- TesseracT- Motley Crue- Alice Copper- more
Lost Ozzfest Film Receiving Special Screening- Kid Rock Explains 'Bawitdaba'- Deftones Announce 4th Annual Dia De Los Deftones- more
Luke Combs Releases Live Cover Of Tracy Chapman’s 'Fast Car'- Old Dominion Announce 'Memory Lane' Album- more
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival
Mr. Jimmy (Page) Documentary Coming To Theaters
Corey Taylor Reveals New Song 'Talk Sick'
TesseracT Share 'The Grey' Visualizer and Launch 'War Of Being' Game
Alice Cooper Shares 'Welcome to The Show' Lyric Video
Art Of Shock Deliver 'The Spark' Lyric Video
Extreme Share New Single 'Small Town Beautiful'
Evile Release 'Monolith' As New Single
Deerhoof's The Runners Four Coming To Vinyl