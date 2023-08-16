Deerhoof's The Runners Four Coming To Vinyl

(JNR) Joyful Noise Recordings announces a much-needed vinyl reissue of Deerhoof's landmark album The Runners Four, available Friday, October 27, 2023, on pink and blue vinyl.

Initially released in 2005 by Kill Rock Stars (CD/digital) and the band's own Children of Hoof label (LP), this is the first time the album has been available on vinyl in 18 years.

The Runners Four is Deerhoof's double-LP concept album about friends banding together, deciding what to save in an apocalypse, passing secret messages of warning and hope from a remade future back to a soon-to-be-destroyed present. Abundant with lyrical allusions to the flood, it was written and self-produced by Satomi Matsuzaki, John Dieterich, Chris Cohen and Greg Saunier while they holed up in a rented Oakland rehearsal room for the winter months 2004-5.

Order the vinyl reissue here.

Related Stories

Deerhoof Get Animated For 'Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles by 2028 Video'

More Deerhoof News