Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization

Social media capture

The show went on for Def Leppard on Saturday night (February 25th) in Bogota, Columbia following frontman Joe Elliott's brief hospitalization the previous day for "moderate-to-severe altitude sickness."

The vocalist was taken to the hospital soon after the band arrive in Bogota for their concert at the Parque Simon Bolivar as part of The World Tour with the reunited Motley Crue.

Bogota sits at 8,660 feet above sea level and Elliott experienced difficulties adjusting to the altitude. Soon after news broke of his hospitaliaztion, he took to social media to reassure fans. He wrote, "So I am alive and well. Little woozy, I'll be honest. Moderate-to-severe altitude sickness. I would hate to know what 'severe' altitude sickness [is]; I wouldn't wanna wish it on my worst enemy. But here I am... Apparently the Internet lit up, so I'm here to put everybody that cares about it minds at rest. I'm here, and we're going on at 8 p.m."

Following the shows, the band took to their Facebook page and wrote, "BOGOTA - what a night! Thanks for rockin' with us and showing your love! LIMA - you're next!"

