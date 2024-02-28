Def Leppard Expand 'Pyromania' For 40th Anniversary

Def Leppard have announced that they are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their blockbuster "Pyromania" album by releasing a special deluxe expanded edition on April 26th.
They will be previewing the package with the release of 'Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal),' an unreleased demo version of the hit song, on all streaming platforms on March 1st.
The Oriel Company sent over these details: Originally released in 1983, Pyromania launched Def Leppard into rock legend status. The album featured global hit singles 'Photograph', 'Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)' and "Rock of Ages" and the went on to achieve platinum status across the globe (including a # 2 chart entry in the USA). Pyromania has since become one of the biggest selling rock albums of all time and alongside it's follow up - Hysteria - has made Def Leppard one of only five rock bands in history to have two albums with a coveted RIAA Diamond Certification (over 10 million sales in the USA alone). A massive feat within the music industry still to this day.
The album also saw Phil Collen replace guitarist Pete Willis and the first of the classic Def Leppard line ups was born...
Joe Elliott says, "A labour of love and I loved every minute of it !!.... Rediscovering dusty old cassettes which were brilliantly restored by Ronan and finding the long lost unfinished "11th track" was a journey only few of us are lucky enough to take ... what a trip !!"
Phil Collen says, "Pyromania is a really special album for obvious reasons. It was the first time we all worked together with Mutt Lange, and I was able to play with my incredible friend Steve Clark - who was such a gifted and wonderful guitarist. I am incredibly proud of the album and what we collectively achieved."
In tribute to this milestone, this deluxe edition has been executive produced by lead singer Joe Elliott and Ronan McHugh with mastering by Andy Pearce.
Rick Savage says, "Right from the very early days we had a specific idea of how we wanted to sound. A massive wall of guitars and drums supporting huge vocals and melodies. That vision came to fruition with the making of Pyromania. Even now it still has that special quality that made it such a ground-breaking record. It's a testament to the songs that they remain the fans' favourites and true cornerstones of any Leppard show. 40 years?? It doesn't even seem like 40 days."
This deluxe edition has been prepared in conjunction with lead singer Joe Elliott who has acted as executive producer. PYROMANIA, the anniversary edition, will be released on 4-CD / Blu Ray Box, 1LP Half Speed Master, 2LP Black Vinyl, 2LP Coloured Vinyl (D2C Exclusive), 2CD and digitally.
This deluxe set comes with 4-CD's consisting of the original album, a whole disc of unheard demos recently re-discovered by Joe Elliott while combing through the vaults, an unreleased demo "No You Can't Do That" and two defining live shows from the era - from the LA Forum (USA) and Westfalen Halle in Dortmund (Germany).
The Blu Ray contains an Atmos mix of the album (overseen by Giles Martin) as well as 5.1 / Stereo and instrumental mixes. Also included are five promo videos from the time.
The album also appears as a Half Speed Master for the first time.
The book contains the history of the album written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (who has conducted new interviews with band members), as well as rare and unseen photos by noted photographer, and long time band collaborator, Ross Halfin.
he 4-CD / Blu Ray Box tracklisting is as below
CD One: Album Re-Mastered
Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
Photograph
Stagefright
Too Late for Love
Die Hard the Hunter
Foolin'
Rock Of Ages
Comin' Under Fire
Action! Not Words
Billy's Got a Gun
CD Two: Rarities
No You Can't Do That - Out-Take
Untitled 1 - Demo
Untitled 2 - Demo
Untitled 3 - Demo
Untitled 4 - Demo
Untitled 5 - Demo
Untitled 6 - Demo
Rock Rock Till You Drop - Demo
Too Late for Love - Demo
Comin' Under Fire - Demo
Billy's Got a Gun - Demo
No You Can't Do That - Demo
Rock Rock (Til You Drop) - Rough Mix Version
Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)
Stagefright - Rough Mix Version
Too Late for Love - Rough Mix Version
Die Hard the Hunter - Rough Mix Version
Foolin' - Rough Mix Version
Rock Of Ages - Rough Mix Version
Comin' Under Fire - Rough Mix Version
Action! Not Words - Rough Mix Version (Chorus Only)
Billy's Got a Gun - Rough Mix Version
CD Three: Live Westfalen Halle, Dortmund, Germany / 18th December 1983
Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)
Billy's Got a Gun
Foolin'
Rock of Ages
Let It Go
Wasted
CD Four: Live at the LA Forum / 11th September 1983
Rock! Rock!! (Til You Drop)
Rock Brigade
High And Dry (Saturday Night)
Another Hit and Run
Billy's Got a Gun
Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)
Foolin'
Photograph
Rock Of Ages
Bringing Back the Heartache
Switch 625
Let It Go
Wasted
Stage Fright
Travellin' Band
Blu Ray: Atmos / 5.1 / New Stereo / Instrumental
Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
Photograph
Stagefright
Too Late for Love
Die Hard the Hunter
Foolin'
Rock Of Ages
Comin' Under Fire
Action! Not Words
Billy's Got a Gun
Videos
Photograph - Official Video
Rock Of Ages - Official Video
Foolin' - Official Video
Too Late for Love - Official Video / Supersonic (Historia)
Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) - Official Video / Japanese Show (Historia)
