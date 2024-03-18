Journey Surpass Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin'

Journey have one more reason to celebrate as they prepare to hit the road this summer for their coheadlining Stadium Tour with Def Leppard. The group's 1981 mega-hit "Don't Stop Believin'" has reached another major milestone, tying it for the biggest song in American music history.

The song was recently certified 18-times platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America), according to Forbes. Platinum status is reached for every 1-million units of sales of streaming equivalent.

The only other song to reach that platinum level is Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)", which was certified 18 times platinum last May.

"Don't Stop Believin'" is one of the enduring hits from Journey's blockbuster 1981 album "Escape". The honor comes as the band prepares to launch a stadium tour with Def Leppard this summer that will feature varied support from Cheap Trick, the Steve Miller Band and Heart. See the dates below:

July 06, 2024 St Louis, MO Busch Stadium Cheap Trick

July 10, 2024 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium Cheap Trick

July 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park Steve Miller Band

July 15, 2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Steve Miller Band

July 18, 2024 Detroit, MI Comerica Park Steve Miller Band

July 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium Steve Miller Band

July 23, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park Steve Miller Band

July 25, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Steve Miller Band

July 27, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park Steve Miller Band

July 30, 2024 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field Heart

Aug 02, 2024 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Heart

Aug 05, 2024 Boston, MA* Fenway Park Heart

Aug 07, 2024 Flushing, NY Citi Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 12, 2024 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 14, 2024 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 16, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome Steve Miller Band

Aug 19, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 23, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field Steve Miller Band

Aug 25, 2024 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium Steve Miller Band

Aug 28, 2024 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park Steve Miller Band

Aug 30, 2024 San Diego, CA Petco Park Steve Miller Band

Sep 02, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center An Evening With

Sep 04, 2024 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park Cheap Trick

Sep 08, 2024 Denver, CO Coors Field Cheap Trick

