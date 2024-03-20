Mercury Studios have announced that they will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day (April 20) with the released of an exclusive Double Silver Vinyl LP "Def Leppard One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023" and they have shared a video of the performance of "Wasted".
Kayos Productions sent over these details: On the eve of the band's largest UK/ European run ever (including a sold out night at Wembley Stadium) and on the heels of launching their critically acclaimed and chart-topping new album, "Drastic Symphonies" (recorded at the renowned Abbey Road), Def Leppard streamed a one-off live performance from the historic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill.
This unique set was from one of the most intimate shows the band has played in the UK or Europe in over 35 years, giving their fans the chance to hear and see the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted band up close performing an extraordinary stadium style set in a club setting.
Track Listing
Side A:
1. Action
2. Fire It Up
3. Let It Go
Side B:
1. Too Late For Love
2. Excitable
3. Mirror Mirror
Side C:
1. Slang
2. Kick
3. Bringin' On The Heartbreak
4. Switch 625
Side D:
1. Hysteria
2. Pour Some Sugar On Me
3. Wasted
Journey Surpass Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin'
Def Leppard Expand 'Pyromania' For 40th Anniversary
Def Leppard To Stream Rare Club Show This Friday
Peter Criss and More To Rock Def Leppard's Rick Allen All-Star Benefit Jam
Judas Priest Top Two U.S. Charts With 'Invincible Shield'- Special Def Leppard Release For Record Store Day- more
blink-182 and The Killers Headlining Lollapalooza 2024- Metallica Star Working On Musical Side Project- more
Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Special Def Leppard Release For Record Store Day
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Go Southern Rock With 'Suffering'
Forbidden Recruit Biohazard and Warbringer For OmegAfest
The Melvins Deliver 'Allergic To Food'
Kenny Chesney To Talk New Album And Tour On Today Show
Slightly Stoopid To Rock The Rockies This Summer
Judas Priest Top Two U.S. Charts With 'Invincible Shield'
Singled Out: Belle Lundon's Space Cadet (Remix)