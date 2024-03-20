.

Special Def Leppard Release For Record Store Day

Mercury Studios have announced that they will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day (April 20) with the released of an exclusive Double Silver Vinyl LP "Def Leppard One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023" and they have shared a video of the performance of "Wasted".

Kayos Productions sent over these details: On the eve of the band's largest UK/ European run ever (including a sold out night at Wembley Stadium) and on the heels of launching their critically acclaimed and chart-topping new album, "Drastic Symphonies" (recorded at the renowned Abbey Road), Def Leppard streamed a one-off live performance from the historic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill.

This unique set was from one of the most intimate shows the band has played in the UK or Europe in over 35 years, giving their fans the chance to hear and see the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted band up close performing an extraordinary stadium style set in a club setting.

Track Listing
Side A:
1. Action
2. Fire It Up
3. Let It Go

Side B:
1. Too Late For Love
2. Excitable
3. Mirror Mirror

Side C:
1. Slang
2. Kick
3. Bringin' On The Heartbreak
4. Switch 625

Side D:
1. Hysteria
2. Pour Some Sugar On Me
3. Wasted

