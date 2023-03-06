Desert Storm Deliver Bad Trip With New Video

Album art

Oxford progressive metal band Desert Storm have shared a video for their brand new single, "Bad Trip". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Death Rattle", which will arrive on March 31st.

Vocalist Matt Ryan had this to say, "What happened quite naturally during the writing process for Bad Trip, was something just clicked. The thoughts and emotions associated just felt so familiar. It was an obvious choice at the time.

"This is a Eulogy about a great man who the band knew fondly. March 2023 marks the tenth year of his premature passing, and so it felt fitting to pay tribute by releasing Death Rattle this month. He was a thinker, was studying philosophy and was a self-professed psychonaut. He joined us on tour in our formulative years and we loved having him on the road.

"We admired him and cared a lot about him, has been in our thoughts and our liner notes, but it is high time we immortalised him through song. As we get older, we think about our life experiences as well as his own that he is missing out on. Not able to join us in the journey through life, to see us wed, with families, large milestones and celebrations. He is sorely missed.

"The title itself refers to a particularly hairy moment in his history where we learned that the intensity of blotter acid is far easier to regulate than that of concentrated liquid acid. It was understood that a single droplet would be sufficient for an intense hallucinogenic experience, however, to mark the final trip of the bottle, somebody decided to lick the glass pipette." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Desert Storm Release 'Black Bile' Video

More Desert Storm News