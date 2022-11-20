.

Dierks Bentley Hits 'High Note' With Billy Strings

Michael Angulia | 11-20-2022

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley has released a music video for his new single, "High Note", which features Billy Strings, which comes ahead of Bentley's tenth album that will arrive early next year.

He had this to say about the new track, "Bryan Sutton first tipped me off to Billy Strings about seven years ago mentioning that the future of bluegrass was in good hands.

"I was totally blown away the first time I saw him. I've cut songs like these since my first record, and I knew I wanted to have him on this one, I'm such a huge fan.

"It was a lot of fun to have him, Jerry, Sam and Bryan all passing licks around - having them all on this record means a lot to me personally." Watch the video below:

