Dierks Bentley Reveals Seven Peaks Music Festival Lineup

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley and Live Nation have revealed the lineup for Seven Peaks Music Festival which is taking place this Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2 - Sept. 4) against the picturesque new location of Villa Grove, CO in the San Luis Valley.
The festival returns in its third edition with headliners Bentley and Morgan Wallen, with additional main stage performances by Boy Named Banjo, Ashley Cooke, Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, HARDY, Kendell Marvel, Ashley McBryde, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caitlyn Smith, Rapidgrass, Alana Springsteen and Lainey Wilson.
Friday night of the festival will kick off with a special stacked lineup of 90's acts including Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, The Frontmen and Pam Tillis, while AYDAMN will be deejaying throughout the weekend. Passes will go on sale to the general public on April 22 at 10am MT at sevenpeaksfestival.com.
With fans previously traveling from 49 states and as far as Australia, festival-goers can expect an eclectic variety of outdoor adventure, excursions, surprise guests and much more across three days. Follow further Seven Peaks Festival updates on Facebook: Seven Peaks Festival, Twitter: @sevenpeaksfest and Instagram: @sevenpeaksfest.
Dierks Bentley Launching Beers On Me Summer Tour
Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean Lead CBS New Year's Eve Lineup 2021 In Review
Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean Lead CBS New Year's Eve Lineup
Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY Deliver 'Beers On Me'
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more
Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album- Robert Plant Previews Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Expand Raising The Roof Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Biggest Rock Album Of The Year- The Black Crowes Cover The Temptations Classic For New 1972 EP- more
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022
Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You