Dierks Bentley Reveals Seven Peaks Music Festival Lineup

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley and Live Nation have revealed the lineup for Seven Peaks Music Festival which is taking place this Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2 - Sept. 4) against the picturesque new location of Villa Grove, CO in the San Luis Valley.

The festival returns in its third edition with headliners Bentley and Morgan Wallen, with additional main stage performances by Boy Named Banjo, Ashley Cooke, Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, HARDY, Kendell Marvel, Ashley McBryde, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caitlyn Smith, Rapidgrass, Alana Springsteen and Lainey Wilson.

Friday night of the festival will kick off with a special stacked lineup of 90's acts including Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, The Frontmen and Pam Tillis, while AYDAMN will be deejaying throughout the weekend. Passes will go on sale to the general public on April 22 at 10am MT at sevenpeaksfestival.com.



With fans previously traveling from 49 states and as far as Australia, festival-goers can expect an eclectic variety of outdoor adventure, excursions, surprise guests and much more across three days. Follow further Seven Peaks Festival updates on Facebook: Seven Peaks Festival, Twitter: @sevenpeaksfest and Instagram: @sevenpeaksfest.

