Dierks Bentley Scores 21st No 1 With 'Beers On Me'

Dierks Bentley has scored his 21st career No. 1 single after his latest track, "Beers On Me," topped the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard's Country Airplay chart this week.
He shared this reaction to the big news, "From start to finish this song was a true collaboration, and to do it with Breland and Hardy really means a lot. They both bring something that's so needed in Country music right now and can't thank the fans and Country radio enough for embracing this one.
"I'm lucky to have gotten a chance to work with these two and it's cool to be able to celebrate BRELAND's first number one song - as an artist and songwriter - with him." Stream the song below:
Dierks Bentley Reveals Seven Peaks Music Festival Lineup
Dierks Bentley Launching Beers On Me Summer Tour
Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean Lead CBS New Year's Eve Lineup 2021 In Review
Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean Lead CBS New Year's Eve Lineup
David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book- Lamb Of God- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more
Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022