Dierks Bentley Scores 21st No 1 With 'Beers On Me'

Dierks Bentley has scored his 21st career No. 1 single after his latest track, "Beers On Me," topped the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Singles chart and Billboard's Country Airplay chart this week.

He shared this reaction to the big news, "From start to finish this song was a true collaboration, and to do it with Breland and Hardy really means a lot. They both bring something that's so needed in Country music right now and can't thank the fans and Country radio enough for embracing this one.

"I'm lucky to have gotten a chance to work with these two and it's cool to be able to celebrate BRELAND's first number one song - as an artist and songwriter - with him." Stream the song below:

