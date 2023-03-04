Dierks Bentley Announces Gravel & Gold Tour

Dierks Bentley has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer for his Gravel & Gold Tour that is named after his new studio album and will feature direct support from Jordan Davis.
The 28-city trek will feature a variety of special guests including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters.
"I've been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I'm happy the moment has arrived," said Bentley. "With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with...I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever.
"Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he's just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this Gravel & Gold Tour."
GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR Dates:
6/01 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
6/02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/03 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
6/04 - Madison, IL - NASCAR Cup Series Race
6/16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
6/17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
6/22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
6/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
7/08 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/09 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
7/13 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
7/14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/15 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
7/21 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
7/27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
7/28 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8/03 - Corning, CA - Rolling Hills Casino
8/04 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
8/10 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
8/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
8/12 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
8/17 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/19 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
8/24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/26 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
