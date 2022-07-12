.

Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' Given Metal Makeover By OHP

07-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

OHP Video still
Video still

(TAG) Israel born and LA based heavy rock artist OHP (Oren Halmut) digs into country history with his newest #metalcover for the 1974, Dolly Parton hit classic, "Jolene."

Swapping out the delicate guitar notes and poignant longing with brutal electric riffs and roaring vocals, "Jolene" is a modern update that re-interprets the Grammy Winning single for a modern metal audience.

"Jolene", follows OHP's recent metal makeover of the Spice Girls hit "Wannabe". OHP had this to say about this latest cover, "Lets add some metal to this country classic." Check out the results below:

Related Stories
Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' Given Metal Makeover By OHP

OHP Gives Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' A Metal Makeover

News > OHP

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Latest News

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath

Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band

Journey Launching Residency With Orchestra This Week

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time

Maneskin Play To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert

Nothing More Launch Spirits Test

Howard Jones Shares New Song 'Formed By Stars'

Eminem To Deliver Curtain Call 2 Next Month