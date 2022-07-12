Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' Given Metal Makeover By OHP

Video still

(TAG) Israel born and LA based heavy rock artist OHP (Oren Halmut) digs into country history with his newest #metalcover for the 1974, Dolly Parton hit classic, "Jolene."

Swapping out the delicate guitar notes and poignant longing with brutal electric riffs and roaring vocals, "Jolene" is a modern update that re-interprets the Grammy Winning single for a modern metal audience.

"Jolene", follows OHP's recent metal makeover of the Spice Girls hit "Wannabe". OHP had this to say about this latest cover, "Lets add some metal to this country classic." Check out the results below:

Related Stories

OHP Gives Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' A Metal Makeover

News > OHP