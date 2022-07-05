OHP Gives Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' A Metal Makeover

Israel born and LA based heavy rock artist OHP (Oren Halmut) has given the Spice Girls hit single "Wannabe" a metal makeover as his latest single.
OPH had this to say, "I chose 'Wannabe' because it's such an iconic song of the '90s-it's such a distinct time piece of that decade-and I really wanted to give it a modern take. I tried to stay true to the original while giving it a completely new tonality, so I kept the original key and bpm of the song, taking out all the bubble gum pop and replacing it with live instruments.
"'Wannabe' is performed with LA friends and session players Yohai Portal (lead guitar), Nick Diiorio (bass), and Lenergizer (drums), and shot in a warehouse in Los Angeles during Covid as part of a full OHP Live show. I decided to utilize the time when all live music was put on hold, due to the pandemic, to organize a group of musicians, and to take my youtube channel live. Being a single, one stop shop musician, I chose the best people I believe fit the job, and put together this show with a great production company called Dark Bright that provided all the sound and lighting needed. Time to add some metal to this wannabe..." Check out the cover below:
