Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci has added 24 dates to his upcoming first headline solo tour that will see him joining by his former bandmate Mike Portnoy and legendary bassist Dave LaRue.
The tour is scheduled to begin on October 5th in Providence, RI at The Strand and will wrap up on November 17th in Toronto, ON at the Danforth Music Hall.
Recently reunited Meanstreak will be the opening on the trek. Petrucci will be playing material from his recent solo album, "Terminal Velocity", that saw him record with Portnoy since 2010.
John will also play songs from his debut solo album, "Suspended Animation". See the dates below:
October 5th - Providence, RI - The Strand
October 6th - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
October 7th - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center
October 12th - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie
October 13th - New York, NY - Town Hall
October 14th - Glenside, PA - The Keswick Theatre
October 15th - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater
October 17th - Richmond, VA - The National
October 19th - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
October 20th - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater
October 21st - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
October 22nd - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
October 23rd - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Cafe
October 26th - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
October 27th - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
October 28th - Houston, TX - Stafford Centre
October 29th - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
October 30th - Dallas, TX - Factory Deep Ellum
November 2nd - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theater
November 3rd - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia
November 4th - Los Angeles, CA - Ace Hotel
November 5th - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
November 7th - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
November 12th - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre
November 13th - Chicago, IL - The Vic
November 14th - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
November 16th - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
November 17th - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
