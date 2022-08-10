Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour

Tour poster

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci has added 24 dates to his upcoming first headline solo tour that will see him joining by his former bandmate Mike Portnoy and legendary bassist Dave LaRue.

The tour is scheduled to begin on October 5th in Providence, RI at The Strand and will wrap up on November 17th in Toronto, ON at the Danforth Music Hall.

Recently reunited Meanstreak will be the opening on the trek. Petrucci will be playing material from his recent solo album, "Terminal Velocity", that saw him record with Portnoy since 2010.

John will also play songs from his debut solo album, "Suspended Animation". See the dates below:

October 5th - Providence, RI - The Strand

October 6th - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

October 7th - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

October 12th - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie

October 13th - New York, NY - Town Hall

October 14th - Glenside, PA - The Keswick Theatre

October 15th - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater

October 17th - Richmond, VA - The National

October 19th - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

October 20th - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

October 21st - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

October 22nd - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

October 23rd - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Cafe

October 26th - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

October 27th - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

October 28th - Houston, TX - Stafford Centre

October 29th - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

October 30th - Dallas, TX - Factory Deep Ellum

November 2nd - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theater

November 3rd - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia

November 4th - Los Angeles, CA - Ace Hotel

November 5th - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 7th - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

November 12th - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

November 13th - Chicago, IL - The Vic

November 14th - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

November 16th - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

November 17th - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

