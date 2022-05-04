Duran Duran React To Rock Hall Induction

Members of Duran Duran have reacted to the news that they will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this fall as part of the class of 2022.

The 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony event will be taking place on November 5 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.



Frontman Simon Le Bon had this to say, "Here in the wild, beautiful world of Duran Duran, I think we're all in a little bit of a daze about this. It's one thing to be nominated - but a totally different thing altogether to be actually voted up for induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is to my mind the closest thing you'll ever get to a rock & roll knighthood. This truly is a special and most valued kind of recognition for our lifetime's dedication to new music. We owe a great debt of gratitude to all our fans, and everybody else who kept us in the number one slot for almost the entire duration of the RockHall 2022 Public Vote. We are humbled and truly elated by the depth of your support, and wish to share this momentous day for Duran Duran with all of you."



Bassist John Taylor added, "It's quite an honor for Duran Duran to be elected into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and not one we ever expected. We have never thought of ourselves as a Rock n' Roll band, more of an 'ongoing Art Project', however, I feel a profound sense of gratitude for the acknowledgement this award represents. We are thrilled to see some of our contemporaries joining us this year, Annie and Dave in particular, and would like to thank each and every one of you who took the time to register and vote for us. The overwhelming support that allowed us to win the people's vote has been incredible. We look forward to performing at the Gala in Los Angeles!" Watch their celebration video below:

