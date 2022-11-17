Duran Duran To Do Global Stream Of Docu-Concert A Hollywood High

(High Rise) Duran Duran and premium concert streaming partner Veeps have today announced an exclusive airing of the feature length docu-concert film, A HOLLYWOOD HIGH.
On Sunday December 18 fans around the world will be able to experience the band's exclusive rooftop show, taped in Los Angeles, alongside previously unseen archival footage and bonus interviews from the comfort of their home via a simple yet premium, high definition viewing experience through Veeps.com or the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android until January 2, 2023.
A Hollywood High will be the first Veeps show to be enabled with 4K / UHD, Dolby Digital & Atmos, as well as closed captions and subtitles, making it the first concert streaming platform to offer Dolby Digital & Atmos - the highest quality, cinema-grade sound and audio available today. Tickets for the stream are $17.99, and available at http://DuranDuran.veeps.com.
With each stream ticket sold via Veeps, special bundle packages are available, including A Hollywood High Cap, T-shirt, limited edition poster, and a very special limited-edition movie program magazine, complete with 2 x 7 inch Flexi discs which feature 'Ordinary World' and 'Tonight United' live audio from the movie.
