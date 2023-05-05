Duran Duran FUTURE PAST Radio Launched On SiriusXM

(SiriusXM) The Duran Duran FUTURE PAST Radio has been launched by SiriusXM, a limited-run channel that will explore the incredible career of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band from England. In celebration of the momentous arena tour kicking off May 27, the channel launched today on the SiriusXM App and will run through June 2. FUTURE PAST Radio will also be available on channel 105 beginning May 18 through May 24.

You will hear it all... from their innumerable smash hits, and all the songs from their 15 studio albums to several special live concert recordings. Duran Duran band members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor will also each talk about their music and the influences that have inspired their sound from the early days through today.

Additionally, the channel will feature special shows including, "Club Duran Duran", an hour of remixes every Friday at 11 pm ET, and "Weekend's Live", entire live performances every Saturday at 3 pm and 8 pm ET. The channel will also feature "WHOOOSH! Wednesdays" playing back the best of Simon Le Bon's weekly show on the Spectrum channel, each Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

This spring and summer, Duran Duran will head back out on the road with seven shows in the UK and Ireland followed by a 31-date North American run with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC joining on all of the arena shows as special guests. THE FUTURE PAST TOUR began on April 29 in Manchester, UK and ends on May 9 in Glasgow. Later this month it continues in San Jose, CA starting on May 28 and will make stops across Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Tampa before concluding the first US leg in Florida on June 18. The tour will pick back up again on August 24 in Sacramento, CA, with dates in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C, Detroit, and Toronto amongst many more. Additionally, two new dates were recently announced, including August 22 in San Diego, and a special New York show on September 22 at Forest Hills Stadium, where the incomparable artist and icon Grace Jones will be joining as a very special guest alongside both Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille. A date for Los Angeles will be announced soon.

2022 served as something of a landmark year for Duran Duran, having just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, a career peak that followed a summer live season of epic proportions - headlining London's Hyde Park in front of 60,000 people, performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace and closing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their home town of Birmingham, not to mention a headline tour across North America which included sold out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl. The cinematic release of their new docu-concert film, 'A Hollywood High' followed, before the band capped off the year with a spectacular performance in Times Square on New Year's Eve, counting fans down into 2023 in front of a live audience of over 1 million people on the streets of Manhattan. All this after the huge success of new studio album FUTURE PAST, hailed as Duran Duran at their best by critics and fans alike, four decades into their rich and storied career.

Enlisting the help of some of the most exciting names of the last 50 years, with 'FUTURE PAST,' Duran Duran have delivered another incredible genre-spanning piece of work that once again sets them apart from the pack. Working alongside DJ / producer Erol Alkan and pioneering Italian composer / producer Giorgio Moroder, as well as some of the most unexpected and inspiring names in pop - including Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll, and CHAI. In addition, the album features Blur's Graham Coxon, who co-wrote and lends his guitar to several tracks on the record and David Bowie's former pianist Mike Garson, who adds an exquisite sonic layer to album closer 'FALLING'. The record, which was recorded across studios in London and LA over lockdown, also features long-time collaborator Mark Ronson who co-wrote and played on 'WING,' and was mixed by Mark 'Spike' Stent. 'FUTURE PAST' is out everywhere now.

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/27 - Bottlerock Festival - Napa Valley, CA^

05/28 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA*

05/31 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA*

06/01 - Moda Center - Portland, OR*

06/03 - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT*

06/06 - Moody Center - Austin, TX*

06/07 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA*

06/09 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX*

06/10 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX*

06/13 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*

06/15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

06/17 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*

06/18 - FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL*

08/22 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA*

08/24 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA*

08/26 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV*

08/28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

08/29 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

08/31 - Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul, MN*

09/01 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL*

09/03 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY*

09/06 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

09/07 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*

09/09 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*

09/10 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH*

09/13 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC*

09/16 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI*

09/19 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON*

09/22 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY**

** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

* w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

^Festival

