Duran Duran Share Cover Of ELO Classic 'Evil Woman'

Duran Duran have shared a lyric video for their reimagining of the classic ELO hit "Evil Woman". The song is the bonus track on the forthcoming deluxe edition of their "Danse Macabre" album.

The band shared about the special cover, "Duran Duran have unveiled one of their new bonus tracks: a cover of ELO's classic 'Evil Woman' - out now on BMG/Tape Modern. It sees Duran Duran add their signature disco flair to ELO's original with the addition of energetic strings, synths, guitar from longtime Duran Duran guitarist, Dom Brown Music , and Simon Le Bon's unmistakable vocals!"

Danse Macabre - De Luxe; a revamped version of the original 2023 album "Danse Macabre" will be released digitaly this Friday, October 11th, followed by a CD released on October 25th.

"Evil Woman" is one of the 3 new bonus tracks from the package that will also include an instrumental entitled "Masque of the Pink Death," and the recently released single, "New Moon (Dark Phase)," that features former guitarist Andy Taylor and is a reimagined version of their classic song "New Moon On Monday" from their Seven and The Ragged Tiger album.

As we previously reported, Duran Duran are summoning all Halloween enthusiasts to show up, dress up, and celebrate All Hallows' Eve in style at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, October 31.

Now a highly anticipated annual tradition, The Danse Macabre Halloween Party was originally conceptualized at a fabled Halloween Duran Duran gig for the ages in 2022 and is now immortalized across 13 songs on their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre. Threading together new music, themed covers, and darkly reimagined versions of the band's classic tracks, the album has been described as "a treat for the senses" by American Songwriter, and "delightfully devilish" by Billboard, with Rolling Stone proclaiming, "Duran Duran are feeling the spooky energy."

Related Stories

Duran Duran Announce 2024 Danse Macabre Halloween Party

Duran Duran Got Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video - 2023 In Review

Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History - 2023 In Review

Duran Duran Announced Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert Following Andy Taylor's Diagnosis - 2023 In Review

News > Duran Duran