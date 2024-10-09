.

Duran Duran Share Cover Of ELO Classic 'Evil Woman'

10-09-2024
Duran Duran Share Cover Of ELO Classic 'Evil Woman'

Duran Duran have shared a lyric video for their reimagining of the classic ELO hit "Evil Woman". The song is the bonus track on the forthcoming deluxe edition of their "Danse Macabre" album.

The band shared about the special cover, "Duran Duran have unveiled one of their new bonus tracks: a cover of ELO's classic 'Evil Woman' - out now on BMG/Tape Modern. It sees Duran Duran add their signature disco flair to ELO's original with the addition of energetic strings, synths, guitar from longtime Duran Duran guitarist, Dom Brown Music , and Simon Le Bon's unmistakable vocals!"

Danse Macabre - De Luxe; a revamped version of the original 2023 album "Danse Macabre" will be released digitaly this Friday, October 11th, followed by a CD released on October 25th.

"Evil Woman" is one of the 3 new bonus tracks from the package that will also include an instrumental entitled "Masque of the Pink Death," and the recently released single, "New Moon (Dark Phase)," that features former guitarist Andy Taylor and is a reimagined version of their classic song "New Moon On Monday" from their Seven and The Ragged Tiger album.

As we previously reported, Duran Duran are summoning all Halloween enthusiasts to show up, dress up, and celebrate All Hallows' Eve in style at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, October 31.

Now a highly anticipated annual tradition, The Danse Macabre Halloween Party was originally conceptualized at a fabled Halloween Duran Duran gig for the ages in 2022 and is now immortalized across 13 songs on their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre. Threading together new music, themed covers, and darkly reimagined versions of the band's classic tracks, the album has been described as "a treat for the senses" by American Songwriter, and "delightfully devilish" by Billboard, with Rolling Stone proclaiming, "Duran Duran are feeling the spooky energy."

Related Stories
Duran Duran Share Cover Of ELO Classic 'Evil Woman'

Duran Duran Announce 2024 Danse Macabre Halloween Party

Duran Duran Got Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video - 2023 In Review

Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History - 2023 In Review

Duran Duran Announced Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert Following Andy Taylor's Diagnosis - 2023 In Review

News > Duran Duran

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing' Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale- Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues- more

Motley Crue Arrive At First Hollywood Takeover Show In Unexpected Way- Coldplay North American Tour- Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV- Eagles- more

Day In Country

Keith Urban & Bailey Zimmerman Added To Concert for Carolina- Carly Pearce's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Latest News

The Allman Brothers Band Pay Tribute To Johnny Neel

Creed And Sevendust To End Year With Three New Shows

Watch Metallica Rock 'Inamorata' In Mexico City

The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing'

Allman Brothers Band's Final Concert Set For Special Releases

Memphis May Fire Declare 'Hell Is Empty' With New Video

Surrender The Ghost Share 'We Don't Do Pity' Video and Ink With PNWK

Imagine Dragons To Rock Vietnam At The 8WONDER Winter Festival