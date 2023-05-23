Duran Duran Release Rework Of Give It All Up Feat. Tove Lo

Single promo

(High Rise) Ahead of their North American FUTURE PAST TOUR -which starts this weekend with a headlining slot at BottleRock Festival on May 27- Duran Duran release a ceremonious, widescreen rework of their single 'GIVE IT ALL UP' by Erol Alkan who further expands on his production for Duran Duran's acclaimed 2021 studio album, 'FUTURE PAST.'



Recorded in London with founding members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor, as well as Blur's Graham Coxon on guitar, 'GIVE IT ALL UP' also features contributions from internationally acclaimed GRAMMY nominated artist Tove Lo, whose soaring vocals anchor the dramatic progression of Alkan's sensitive reinterpretation.



Blossoming in unison with Le Bon's own iconic voice and an insistent bassline that recalls the band's innovative 'Night Versions', Alkan draws closer together Duran Duran's legendary instinct for both pop music and the dancefloor alike. Expanding on this, the 12" includes a 'Stripped Vox' version which appears exclusive to the vinyl edition, arranged by Alkan for his own DJ sets and proven to be a powerful tool at clubs and festivals over the past few months.



As with Erol Alkan's previous reworking of 'ALL OF YOU' released on Phantasy in 2022, 'GIVE IT ALL UP' is also available in two pressings, a limited-run of 500 blue colored vinyl exclusive to Rough Trade, as well as classic black vinyl which can be ordered directly from Phantasy, Bandcamp and all good record stores. Find buy links here.



Last month, Duran Duran added two additional shows to their highly anticipated North American 2023 FUTURE PAST TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will bring the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Queens, New York on September 22, where the incomparable artist and icon Grace Jones will be joining as a very special guest alongside both Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille, as well as San Diego date on August 22 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. A Los Angeles date will be announced soon.

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/27 - Bottlerock Festival - Napa Valley, CA***

05/28 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA*

05/31 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA*

06/01 - Moda Center - Portland, OR*

06/03 - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT*

06/06 - Moody Center - Austin, TX*

06/07 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA*

06/09 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX*

06/10 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX*

06/13 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*

06/15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

06/17 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*

06/18 - FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL*

08/22 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA*

08/24 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA*

08/26 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV*

08/28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

08/29 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

08/31 - Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul, MN*

09/01 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL*

09/03 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY*

09/06 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

09/07 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*

09/09 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*

09/10 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH*

09/13 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC*

09/16 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI*

09/19 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON*

09/22 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY**

** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

* w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

***Festival

Related Stories

Duran Duran FUTURE PAST Radio Launched On SiriusXM

Duran Duran Add Shows to Future Past Tour and Recruit Grace Jones For One Concert

Duran Duran Announce North American The Future Past Arena Tour

Andy Taylor Missed Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle (2022 In Review)

More Duran Duran News