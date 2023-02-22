.

Echos Shares 'Mad Re-imagined' Video To Celebrate New EP Release

(Cosa Nostra) Echos has today shared her latest EP 'Affirmations (Re-Imagined)' via Seeking Blue, a collection of fresh interpretations of select tracks from latest album 'Affirmations'.

In celebration of the drop, Echos has shared the music video for "Mad (Re-Imagined)" from the EP. Speaking about today's news, songwriter and vocalist Alexandra Norton commented: "I wanted 'Affirmations (Re-imagined)' to feel like you're listening to lullaby versions of the original record.

"A perspective shift if you will. So much has changed from when this original body of work was created up until now and I think you can feel the weight of that in all of these.

"The art of being able to strip a song down to its bones and feeling something new about it has always been one of my favorite parts about music and to be able to deliver these seemingly loud and angry songs in a newer softer tone was such a delicate task. I hope they help carry you through whatever it is you need to heal from.

I wanted "Mad" to be the lead single of this body of work because in its original form, it's so hard-hitting and in your face but when it's reconstructed it shows you the reasoning behind the anger which always reveals itself to be sadness. The lyrics are almost an oxymoron when presented in this way. To sing "i'm f***ing mad at you" in a lullaby feels so harrowing yet comforting at the same time."

Stream 'Affirmations (Re-Imagined)' here, watch the music video for "Mad (Re-Imagined)" below:


