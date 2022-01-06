Eddie Van Halen's Last Words Revealed By Valerie Bertinelli

Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli has revealed the final words that they legendary guitarist said before his untimely death following his long battle with cancer.

The famed actress shared with People an excerpt of his forthcoming book, "Enough Already: Learning To Love The Way I Am Today", which will be published on January 18th.

Valerie shared that she and their son Wolfgang spent every day at the hospital with Eddie in the final weeks of his life and that he was surrounded by other love ones like his brother and bandmate Alex Van Halen and his second wife, Janie Liszewski.

She revealed in the book, "'I love you' are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me, and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing."

Even though they divorced, Valerie continued to have a strong bond with Eddie. She said, "I can't explain the feelings Ed and I had for each other. Who really knows had he not died. I doubt it. I loved him more than I know how to explain and there's nothing sexual about it. It was more than that. And Ed and I understood that."

She added, "There is no greater love than what we had between the two of us and with that, we made this beautiful son."

