Edge Of Paradise Announce 'Hologram' Album With Title Track

(Freeman) Los Angeles based Edge Of Paradise have announced the upcoming release of their new studio album, 'Hologram' on July 14, 2023. Today, the band shares a new single, the title track, "Hologram".

Founding members, singer Margarita Monet and guitarist Dave Bates, have found their perfect partners in crime with Jamie Moreno, David Ruiz and Kenny Lockwood. The band, tighter than ever, is ready to blow everyone away once they are back on the road with this stunning new music in tow.

After the band's debut album 'Mask', released independently in 2012, the band released their sophomore album 'Immortal Waltz' in 2015, produced by the legendary Michael Wagener (Dokken, Accept, Skid Row). In March 2017, Edge Of Paradise released a five song EP, 'Alive', which was produced by Chuck Johnson (Korn, Slipknot) and mixed by Jay Ruston, Mike Plotnikoff, and Michael Wagener. The band then signed with Frontiers Music Srl for the release of their third album, 'Universe' (November 2019) which saw them achieve well over one million streams on Spotify for the album's lead single, the title track. The band also enjoyed a successful European tour with Sonata Arctica at the end of 2019. While home preparing for multiple tours to support the album in 2020, the global pandemic hit and the band's touring plans were sidelined. 'The Unknown' was their fourth album and set the band as one of the best and fresh act around.

The band continues to go from strength to strength, now offering the release of their new album, 'Hologram': a thoroughly thrilling and energetic release, sure to make a lasting impression for those who enjoy modern metal. Edge Of Paradise continues to eschew comparisons and pave a road for themselves, without following the footsteps of other bands of the genre.

'Hologram' is a true piece of Rock art, offering a convincing and infectious mix of styles, from hard rock to heavy and symphonic metal which will please a vast array of fans.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Edge of Paradise's The Unknown

More Edge Of Paradise News