Eels Forced To Postpone Lockdown Hurricane tour

Keavin Wiggins | 02-17-2022

The Eels have shared the bad news that they have been forced to postpone their headlining Lockdown Hurricane tour of Europe and the U.S. until the spring of 2023 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic enforced travel and local restrictions'.

They had this to say, "We're sure you're getting tired of seeing announcements like this. When we planned our 2022 tour 7 months ago we hoped we would be in a more ideal place to carry it out by now. Hopefully things are improving but unfortunately, because of the current state of the pandemic and travel & local restrictions, we're not quite at a point where we can pull off a tour.

Our spring '22 tour of Europe and the U.S. will have to be postponed to spring '23. We'd come sooner but the rest of this year has been reserved by artists who previously had to cancel. We're extremely disappointed we won't get to see you this year, it was going to be doubly rocktastic after not being able to tour in 2020, so we will rock you triply in 2023.

"Hold on to your tickets, they'll be valid for the new dates (except Colorado, see below) and if the new date doesn't work for you you'll be given a full refund at the point of purchase.

"All of the cities and venues remain the same except the Boulder, CO show will be refunded and moved to Denver's Gothic Theatre, the venues in Vienna and Milan have changed but your tickets will be honoured, and we've added a new show in Nimes, France." See the rescheduled dates below:

2023 European Tour Dates


3/26 - Nottingham, UK, Rock City
3/27 - London, UK, Roundhouse
3/30 - Belfast, UK, Telegraph Building
3/31 - Dublin, Ireland, Olympia Theatre
4/2 - Glasgow, UK, Barrowland
4/3 - Manchester, UK, Albert Hall
4/4 - Southampton, UK, 02 Guildhall
4/6 - Hamburg, Germany, Edel-Optics Arena
4/7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
4/8 - Brussels, Belgium, Forest National
4/10 - Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall
4/11 - Koln, Germany, Palladium
4/12 - Munich, Germany, Zenith
4/14 - Vienna, Austria, Arena
4/17 - Bologna, Italy, Estragon
4/18 - Alcatraz, Milan, Italy, Live Club
4/20 - Reims, France, La Cartonnerie
4/21 - Paris, France, Salle Pleyel
4/24 - Zurich, Switzerland, Hall 622
4/25 - Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks
4/26 - Nimes, France, La Paloma
4/27 - Barcelona, Spain, Razzmatazz
4/29 - Vigo, Spain, Auditorium
4/30 - Madrid, Spain, Riviera

2023 U.S. Tour Dates


6/8 - Solana Beach (San Diego), CA, Belly Up
6/10 - Los Angeles, CA, Fonda Theatre
6/11 - Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre
6/13 - Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
6/14 - Seattle, WA, The Neptune Theatre
6/16 - Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music Bar
6/17 - Denver, CO, Gothic Theatre
6/18 - Lawrence, KS, Liberty Hall
6/20 - Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
6/21 - Chicago, IL, Metro
6/23 - Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
6/24 - Glenside (Philadelphia), PA, Keswick Theatre
6/25 - Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
6/27 - New York, NY, Webster Hall
6/28 - Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore
6/29 - Carrboro, NC, Cat's Cradle
6/30 - Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

