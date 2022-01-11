Ella Fitzgerald: Live At Montreux 1969 Coming To CD and Vinyl

(Kayos) On January 20, Mercury Studios will a very special performances with Ella Fitzgerald: Live At Montreux 1969 on CD and LP. Originally released on DVD in 2005, this is the first time this concert is being made available on audio formats.

Live At Montreux 1969 captures Ella's very first performance at the famed Montreux Jazz Festival - an event that she would return to several times in the years to come. On this special night, she was joined by the Tommy Flanagan Trio for a set list traversing American classics and contemporary hits. Ella delivers her smooth, timeless renditions of "I Won't Dance" and "That Old Black Magic", along with her inspired takes on Paul McCartney's "Hey Jude", Cream's "Sunshine of Your Love", and Dionne Warwick's "This Girl's In Love With You".

There is no denying the potency of Ella Fitzgerald's work, from her dynamic, instantly recognizable vocal range to her one-of-a-kind scat-phrasing, which set a precedent for jazz music and beyond. An American treasure of the highest caliber, Fitzgerald's influence is an essential thread woven into musical history. This is brilliantly displayed on Ella Fitzgerald: Live At Montreux 1969.

Track Listing:

LP:

Side A:

1. Give Me The Simple Life

2. This Girl's In Love With You

3. I Won't Dance

4. A Place For Lovers

5. That Old Black Magic

6. I Love You Madly

7. Trouble Is A Man

Side B:

1. Sunshine Of Your Love

2. Well Alright Okay You Win

3. Hey Jude

4. Scat Medley

5. A House Is Not A Home

CD:

1. Give Me The Simple Life

2. This Girl's In Love With You

3. I Won't Dance

4. A Place For Lovers

5. That Old Black Magic

6. Useless Landscape

7. I Love You Madly

8. Trouble Is A Man

9. A Man And A Woman

10. Sunshine Of Your Love

11. Well Alright Okay You Win

12. Hey Jude

13. Scat Medley

14. A House Is Not A Home

